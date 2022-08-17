A bid has been lodged to demolish a "rather brutalist" former supermarket in the Borders to replace it with a new store.

It is the second time proposals to take down the old Sainsbury's site in Selkirk have been submitted after previous plans were withdrawn earlier this year.

If approved the scheme would see the "dilapidated" building on the town's High Street removed.

A new Co-op store would then be constructed to replace its current facility in the town.