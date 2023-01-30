One of the only steel tube factories in the UK said it was shutting down before the evening energy peak to help prevent electricity shortages.

Last year, National Grid said Britain could face power cuts this winter, but that was a worst-case scenario.

The Tata steelworks in Corby, Northamptonshire, has an electric furnace which uses the equivalent energy of 1,100 households, as well as a gas furnace for heating the steel.

Paul Ilko, from Tata, said: "We've deliberately scheduled our operations to avoid those evening hours, because that's when the peak demand for electric is on the system."