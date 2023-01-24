The Canal and River Trust charity is offering free lock-keeping taster sessions on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in West Yorkshire as part of a nationwide appeal to attract more volunteers.

The sessions at Dobson Locks, in Apperley Bridge will let members of the public have a go at working canal locks themselves.

The trust will be hosting a series of volunteer welcome events to tell people more about the range of activities they can get involved in.

It said it relied on its volunteers to help preserve and protect the nations' 2,000-mile canal network.