A lorry which fell off its transporter blocked part of a roundabout near a busy port.

It happened at about 08:30 GMT on the A14/A154 roundabout at Felixstowe in Suffolk.

Police said the transporter driver was issued with a traffic offences report.

The vehicle was recovered and the road was cleared by 11:30 GMT, a spokesman said.

