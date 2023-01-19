Broxbourne Levelling Up cash to 'boost health and wellbeing'
- Published
More than £14m of government funding will be used to boost the "health and wellbeing of local people".
The cash will be spent in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, on a new skatepark, outdoor gym and sports pavilion.
The government said more than 100 UK projects would benefit from £2.1bn.
In total £14,316,988 will go to the Borough of Broxbourne for the Waltham Cross Renaissance project.
The Levelling Up Fund said it would "boost the health and wellbeing of local people".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.
"By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external