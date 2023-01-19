Broxbourne Levelling Up cash to 'boost health and wellbeing'

More than £14m of government funding will be used to boost the "health and wellbeing of local people".

The cash will be spent in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, on a new skatepark, outdoor gym and sports pavilion.

The government said more than 100 UK projects would benefit from £2.1bn.

In total £14,316,988 will go to the Borough of Broxbourne for the Waltham Cross Renaissance project.