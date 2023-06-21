Plans have been submitted to demolish a former cinema dubbed an "eyesore" in a Derbyshire town.

Erewash Borough Council hopes to pull down the derelict Galaxy Row Cinema in Derby Road, Long Eaton, and replace it with four houses, 16 flats and three shops.

The authority said the building, which was constructed in 1907, blighted the approach to the town centre, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

If approved by the council's own planning team, the former cinema would be demolished, along with the former Stage One nightclub and a shop unit next to it in Derby Road.