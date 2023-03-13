Two men who were the first in Lincolnshire to be charged under new laws to tackle illegal hare coursing have been sentenced.

Darren Lee, 26, of Coventry, and Ronnie Doherty, 21, from Northamptonshire, both pleaded guilty to trespass with intent to pursue hares with dogs at Boston Magistrates' Court last week.

It comes after reports of hare coursing led to their arrests in the Holbeach area in August.

They were each ordered to pay an equal share of £11,144 for kennelling and veterinary costs and banned from keeping dogs for five years.