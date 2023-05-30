Traffic lights at roundabouts could be switched off during the evening and night in a bid by a council to improve efficiency.

Kevin Buck, Conservative councillor with responsibility for transport at Southend-on-Sea City Council, said the idea would be to stop people waiting at junctions for the lights to change.

Daniel Cowan, leader of the Labour Group, was critical of any plans to turn off all traffic lights at night as "each set of lights has to be considered on merit based on traffic flow, the junction complexity, and the environmental impact of changes".

Mr Buck said there were no plans to "turn traffic lights off" but the idea would be researched further.