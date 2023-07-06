RTÉ sport presenter returns car after five years

An RTÉ sports presenter has been identified as the employee who returned a complimentary vehicle to Renault after five years.

Marty Morrissey has apologised for what he described as an "error of judgement".

The revelation regarding the vehicle came at a meeting of the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) media committee on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr Morrissey said he had been granted permission by RTÉ to host a number events at Renault garages throughout Ireland in 2017.

He said he had not sought a fee for the engagements and instead was offered a car by Renault.