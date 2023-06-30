The States of Guernsey made more than £4m from the sale of property and land in 2022.

In the States of Guernsey Accounts 2022 report, a total of seven buildings and two fields were sold for £4,297,620 overall.

Buildings sold included the states' former education site, Grange Road House, which sold for the largest amount at £1.6m.

Deslisles Church was sold for £700,000 - it was originally involved in plans for the two-school secondary education model, but was later scrapped.