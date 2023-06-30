States make £4m from property sales in 2022
At a glance
States of Guernsey made £4,297,620 from building and land sales in 2022
Sales included Grange Road House and Deslisles Church
The property lead for Policy and Resources says government buildings are not being used to their full potential
- Published
The States of Guernsey made more than £4m from the sale of property and land in 2022.
In the States of Guernsey Accounts 2022 report, a total of seven buildings and two fields were sold for £4,297,620 overall.
Buildings sold included the states' former education site, Grange Road House, which sold for the largest amount at £1.6m.
Deslisles Church was sold for £700,000 - it was originally involved in plans for the two-school secondary education model, but was later scrapped.
Deputy David Mahoney, property lead for Policy and Resources, said a number of Guernsey States-owned buildings were not being used to their full potential.
He said: "Really we are not using them to the best that they could be used."
Mr Mahoney said other buildings planned for future sales could be "worth a significant amount of money on the open market".
Haywood House, Sunnybrook, Substation Site Mare de Carteret, Beaucette Place and Delancey Park Land were also sold in 2022.
