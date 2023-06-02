Two women have been sexually assaulted in Nottingham by a cyclist who asked them for directions.

Police said the first attack happened in Church Street, Lenton, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.

The second took place near the underpass in Shirwin Road, Lenton, at about 23:00 the next day.

Officers described the suspect, who asked for the nearest gym, as Asian, of slim build and around 5 ft 8in (1.73m) tall, wearing dark clothes and a dark coloured helmet.