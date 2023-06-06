Two people, aged 18 and 21, dead in crash
- Published
An 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man have both died in a crash near Ashford, Kent.
The collision between a white Vauxhall Corsa and white DAF truck happened at about 17:00 BST on Monday.
The crash took place on the junction between Plurenden Road and Bethersden Road in Woodchurch.
The driver and passenger of the car were confirmed dead at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.