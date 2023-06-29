Crawley Borough Council has overspent on its electrical costs by over £400,000, a meeting has heard.

The overview and scrutiny commission was told on 26 June the authority spent £403,000 more than expected in the final quarter of 2022/23.

Councillors heard that that bills which had been lower than £1,000 per quarter came in at £15,000 between January and March.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported work was being carried out to find out if the increase was down to price rises or excessive usage.