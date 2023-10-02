Man suffers head injury in metal pole attack
A 24-year-old man is in a life-threatening condition after he was reportedly attacked with a metal pole in central London, the Met Police said.
Police officers and paramedics were called to the Albert Embankment, at Vauxhall, at about 04:15 BST on Sunday.
The victim was taken to hospital with a head injury.
Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.
CCTV footage of the scene showed a number of people in the area at the time of the assault, the Met Police said.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
