A 24-year-old man is in a life-threatening condition after he was reportedly attacked with a metal pole in central London, the Met Police said.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the Albert Embankment, at Vauxhall, at about 04:15 BST on Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.