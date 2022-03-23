People in Cornwall have made more than 2,000 offers to house and help refugees from Ukraine who have fled from the Russian invasion of their country, Cornwall Council says.

The authority said weekly meetings had been set up between its partners across the county about the situation.

Representatives from the health and education sectors, as well as charitable organisations, were part of local efforts to support the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, it added. The government announced the launch of the Homes for Ukraine scheme last week, where people can offer their houses to place refugees. Council leader Linda Taylor said she was "so proud" that "Cornwall is at the forefront of this outpouring of support for those affected by this horrendous war". She added: “We are concentrating on the immediate needs of how to keep people safe as they are matched with residents, and when they arrive in Cornwall. “It is of course a very fluid situation, and we will continue to meet at least once a week to ensure we do all we can to help.” About 10 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says, with about 3.5 million leaving the country.