Plans for 'one-stop shop' diagnostics centre
Plans have been submitted for a purpose-built diagnostics centre on the site of Mansfield Community Hospital.
Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust said the centre would offer tests and X-rays in one visit for conditions like cancer and heart disease.
It said the "one-stop shop" would help to speed up diagnosis and help patients access the treatment they need more quickly.
If approved, the facility could be ready to treat patents from autumn 2024.
The plans submitted to Mansfield District Council are subject to a national funding bid.
If the funding is secured and the plans are approved, the centre would replace a derelict building on the hospital site that is awaiting demolition.
The trust said it would complement the services already provided at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield and Newark and Mansfield community hospitals.
It said it would also create hundreds of new jobs.
Amanda Sullivan, from NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said the facility would be a "huge boost" for the area.
She said: "Although the centre will be based in Mansfield, patients across the whole of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire will be able to benefit from the facilities available there."
The plans are expected to be formally considered by Mansfield District Council’s planning committee later this year.