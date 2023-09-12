Ms Matheson told the BBC: "I managed to muddle through Covid for two years and the loss of a big campsite in the area, but this year the hit to the business has been beyond what is sustainable.

"I have just had the worst August since I opened.

"August is supposed to be one of the best months and it helps carry us through the winter months before business picks up again in April."

She said the lack of tourist trade had come at a time when her running costs were increasing.

Ms Matheson's overheads have gone up 16%, mostly due to rising electricity costs. She is to shutdown by the end of the year.

"Overheads have gone up and income has gone down," she said.

"I have been watching the situation since the beginning of the year and been nervous about the fact that this might be the decision I take."

Ms Matheson said she had, along with other local businesses, asked Highland Council for compensation.