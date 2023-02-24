Family of man murdered by fake border officials deserve justice - police
Detectives investigating the murder of a man attacked by three people posing as border officials have said "his family deserve justice".
Northampton Police has appealed for information three months after Martin Truett, 63, was injured at his home on Highfield Road, Wellingborough, on 25 November.
He died 17 days later in hospital on 12 December.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "We want to do everything we can to try and put those that killed him behind bars."
He asked people to review CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
"No matter how small you think it is, let us know about it so we can review it, " he said.
He said he wanted people in the area "to think back to that night in November and let us know if they saw three people door-knocking, checking addresses or delivering leaflets in the area on the day of the offence".
“Martin and his family deserve justice and any piece of information that people can provide us with in order to get us closer to that would be invaluable,” he added.
