Irish government to disregard homosexual convictions
The Irish government is to have historical convictions for consensual sexual activity between men disregarded.
Homosexuality was decriminalised in the Republic of Ireland in 1993 with at least 941 men convicted of offences prior to this.
Plans to legislate to ban conversion therapy were also announced on Tuesday, RTÉ reported., external
The new measures were revealed at a meeting with LGBTQI+ groups at government buildings to coincide with Pride Week.
A working group was set up by the Department of Justice to look at the issue.
Men convicted of abolished gay sex offences in Northern Ireland can already seek a pardon and have their record cleared.
The law, which was approved by the assembly in 2016, came into force in 2018.
In Northern Ireland, politicians passed a non-binding motion calling for a ban on conversion therapy "in all its forms" in 2021 but no legislation has been passed.
'Cannot undo the hurt'
Irish Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, said: "Today marks an important moment in our efforts to exonerate those impacted by these outdated laws and address some of the lingering harms of the past.
"While we cannot undo the hurt inflicted on people who were discriminated against for simply being themselves, I do hope that today's report brings us closer to something that can address the harm done to generations of gay and bisexual men."
Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman also confirmed that conversion therapies would be banned.
He said the new law would focus on harmful practices and not conversations between parents and children on sexual orientation or gender identity.
He told the Dáil (Irish parliament) that conversion therapies were "cruel practices rooted in shame".