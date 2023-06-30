A former police officer, who posted intimate images of women online without their consent, has had conditions placed on his contact with children.

David Lovell, who was based in Somerset, also had sex with a fellow employee at a police station while on duty.

Mr Lovell, 46, was fired from Avon and Somerset Police for gross misconduct after a misconduct hearing in May.

He was given a Sexual Risk Order at North Somerset Magistrates' Court.