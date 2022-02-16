Exeter Airport to recruit 30 new members of staff
Exeter Airport is looking to recruit 30 new members of staff ahead of the holiday season.
The airport has about 240 employees and is holding a recruitment day on Wednesday at the departure terminal from 12:00 GMT.
Bosses said the new roles included passenger services, ground crew, security, cleaners, wildlife control and finance personnel.
Stephen Wiltshire, airport managing director, said: “With pent-up demand for holidays abroad... we’re anticipating a busy season ahead at Exeter Airport and need to recruit around 30 staff over the next few months.
“There are a range of roles available with great career opportunities, so we hope local people will come along and find out more about working at their local airport.”