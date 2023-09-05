A man who was found driving a mobility scooter on a busy dual-carriageway has been escorted off the road by police.

A member of the volunteer group, Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), "kept a safe distance" behind him, after spotting him travelling along the A11, at Wymondham, towards Thickhorn roundabout at about 18:00 BST on Monday, it said.

Norfolk Police were then called and helped the elderly man "to a place of safety", it said.

He was eventually "returned home safe and well".