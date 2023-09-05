Man on mobility scooter on A11 gets police escort
A man who was found driving a mobility scooter on a busy dual-carriageway has been escorted off the road by police.
A member of the volunteer group, Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), "kept a safe distance" behind him, after spotting him travelling along the A11, at Wymondham, towards Thickhorn roundabout at about 18:00 BST on Monday, it said.
Norfolk Police were then called and helped the elderly man "to a place of safety", it said.
He was eventually "returned home safe and well".
Steve Maddams, a volunteer with NARS, said the man was "probably in his 80s" and was seen hobbling when a lorry went past at "full speed".
He said the Highway Code allowed scooters to go on roads, but with a flashing amber light.
"I've never seen a mobility scooter going down the fast bit of the A11, maybe he was off to see what the roadworks don't look like anymore?"
The A11 fully reopened in August, after 15 months of reconstruction work.
Mr Maddams added it was "not a safe space to be on" and it was "an accident waiting to happen".
