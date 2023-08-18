Coventry City Council has forecast a £12.1m overspend in its budget and said some "difficult decisions" must be made.

Despite already taking action to reduce expenditure, budget pressures from social care accounted for nearly £11m of the underlying overspend, the authority said.

The government must take action to help councils as service costs were becoming unmanageable, it added.

Councillors will discuss a financial monitoring report on 29 August.