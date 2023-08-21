Three people have been taken to hospital following a "large scale" disturbance in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Elvaston Lane, in Alvaston, at about 15:50 BST on Sunday.

One person was seriously hurt, the force said, and a large police presence would remain in the area for some time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

