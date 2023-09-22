Dozens of anti-social behaviour orders are to stay in place in Surrey Heath after a high number of dog attacks were recorded in the area.

The 45 controlled zones which have been extended for three years place restrictions on legal highs, alcohol, and begging and ensure dogs are kept on their leads.

Surrey Police requested the orders stay in place after recording 65 dog attacks on people or other dogs in the area in the last year.

The renewals were approved by Surrey Heath Borough Council’s executive committee on 19 September.