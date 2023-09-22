Anti-social orders stay in place after dog attacks
Dozens of anti-social behaviour orders are to stay in place in Surrey Heath after a high number of dog attacks were recorded in the area.
The 45 controlled zones which have been extended for three years place restrictions on legal highs, alcohol, and begging and ensure dogs are kept on their leads.
Surrey Police requested the orders stay in place after recording 65 dog attacks on people or other dogs in the area in the last year.
The renewals were approved by Surrey Heath Borough Council’s executive committee on 19 September.
The extension means people will continue to face fines of up to £1,000 for drinking wine or beer in the street, walking their dog off the lead, as well as those taking psychoactive drugs or begging.
There are also 30 dog exclusion areas, mainly in and around children’s play areas, and 10 alcohol control zones, predominantly town centres.
Fines for not picking up dog mess also come under the orders.
Surrey Police said the PPSOs allowed for “continuous prevention” despite not recording a single formal prosecution.
