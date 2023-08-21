Parking fines 'not a deterrent' and could rise
Parking penalty charges in London could be increased following a consultation.
London Councils, the body that represents the capital’s local authorities and sets fine limits, said it was concerned current penalty charges were no longer a deterrent.
These include fines for other traffic offences, such as driving in bus lanes or yellow boxes, which could increase by about £30.
The RAC said there was "not a scrap of evidence" that increasing fines would stop contraventions, which were often "innocent mistakes".
Inflation had also reduced the value of penalty charges over time, London Councils said.
It added that the numbers of PCNs (penalty charge notices) issued in the last 12 years had doubled with "many examples" of people choosing to park where they were not allowed to, despite knowing they would receive a penalty charge.
Roads in London are managed partly by borough councils and partly by Transport for London (TfL).
In 2022, TfL increased parking, bus lane and moving traffic penalty charges on the roads it managed from £130 to £160.
The consultation, external does not confirm by how much fines could rise, but previous increases have been about 23%.
The current maximum fine on borough roads remains at £130.
The consultation has been criticised by motoring group RAC.
'No justification whatsoever'
Its head of policy Simon Williams said there was not "a scrap of evidence" that a hike would cut breaches since "such a high proportion are innocent mistakes".
He said: "We can see no justification whatsoever for putting up these fines.
"It’s bizarre that we’re now getting to the stage where a driver can be fined almost as much for an innocent mistake as they are for dangerously driving using a handheld mobile phone.
“Instead of relying on the revenue, councils should be trying to understand the reasons why people are being caught out and improving signage, but this is never going to happen as it would cost them money and reduce their income."
He said many yellow box junctions were not fit for purpose as they did not comply with government guidance, meaning drivers were fined needlessly.
Philip Glanville, London Councils executive member for climate change, transport and environment, said: “The is a crucial part of the decision-making process on penalty charge levels and additional fees, and anyone who uses London’s roads can have their say on the new proposals.
"We are dedicated to ensuring the plans don’t negatively impact lower income and more vulnerable people and welcome all input into this consultation.”
