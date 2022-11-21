A﻿ popular Scottish book festival is to be wound up next year because its organisers feel they are getting too old to run it.

T﻿he 19th, and last, Ullapool Book Festival is due to take place next May.

I﻿n a message to the event's fans, organisers said: "The reason we are finishing is simple, none of the committee will see 60 again.

"﻿When the festival started in 2005 some of use were already in our late 50s - do the sums."

T﻿he festival is run by volunteers and the committee said organising it took a lot of time and huge effort to ensure a high-quality event.

Organisers thanked their audience and guests who have included authors, poets and musicians.

T﻿hey added that while the festival would be wound up, they were planning to hold special one-off events.