New measles cases prompt fresh health warning

A council has issued a warning after several new cases of measles were confirmed.
There have been three known cases in north-east England and one in the North West, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.
Colin Cox, director of public health for Cumberland Council, said measles, mumps and rubella remain "highly infectious" conditions.
He issued a reminder that the vaccine provides "safe and effective protection".
He said those who had not had two doses, including children and adults, should arrange to have their course completed with their GP.
“Getting vaccinated is important as these conditions can spread easily amongst unvaccinated people and lead to serious problems including meningitis, hearing loss and problems during pregnancy", he added.
Cumberland Council said residents can check their vaccination records at their GP.
The UKHSA said an uptake in routine childhood vaccinations had fallen during the Covid pandemic.
Dr Sam Ghebrehewet from UKHSA North West said this was leaving people vulnerable to outbreaks "especially as people travel abroad for summer holidays to places where measles is more common".
He said: "It’s important to remember that measles is not just a childhood illness and it’s never too late to have the vaccine.
"Measles can be more severe in young people and adults, often leading to hospital admissions"
Symptoms can often start with cold-like symptoms, developing into a rash., external
