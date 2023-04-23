Dozens of volunteers have been recruited for a mass sampling of water in England's largest lake.

Concerns have been raised about the water quality in Windermere after raw sewage discharges and the presence of blue green algae.

The Freshwater Biological Association (FBA) which runs the survey said it needed help so all the samples could be taken at the same time.

Head of science Louise Lavictoire said it "couldn't go out and sample 100 different points all at the same time in a single day".