An OFT spokesman said it has been engaging with firm to support those affected and 87% of residents who contacted the watchdog had seen a quick resolution of the issues.

However, some customers were returning with different issues, such as bills that did not add up, and those queries were taking "considerably longer" to fix, he added.

OFT Chairman John Wannenburgh said while the situation appeared to be improving, the introduction of the new billing system had "caused a lot of chaos".

The watchdog was "particularly concerned about the more vulnerable customers who may be extremely worried about not being able to pay, charges attached to going overdrawn, or even being cut off due to missed payments", he added.

Residents with unexpected bills should not "suffer in silence", Mr Wannenburgh said.

In response, Mr Baglow said the company was committed to making sure "all customers, especially those in a vulnerable position, receive accurate bills".

In February, legal action against Isle of Man Energy over billing issues was instigated by the OFT, and a verbal warning issued.

The watchdog had previously pushed for a full audit for all gas consumers over the period issues have arisen, but Mr Wannenburg said the company had not confirmed if it would undertake one.