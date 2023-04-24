A ewe and 23 lambs have been killed in a dog attack near Canterbury.

Two dogs were seen attacking the flock on land near Elbridge Hill, Sturry, on Saturday, Kent Police said.

Officers said they seized an Akita-type dog which was neither microchipped nor wearing a collar, while the other had run away at about 06:00 BST.

Det Sgt Darren Walshaw said it was a very distressing incident. Anyone with information on how the dogs came to be there is asked to contact Kent Police.