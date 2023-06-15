Police urge public to stay safe at beach festival
At a glance
Police in North Devon are urging people to be careful in the heat and under the influence of alcohol as an annual festival kicks off on Friday
The Goldcoast Oceanfest is a music and beach activities festival which runs until Sunday
The force says people need to "be aware of increased risks"
- Published
Police in North Devon have warned people of the dangers of swimming under the influence of alcohol or drugs as an annual festival begins on Friday.
The Goldcoast Oceanfest runs across the weekend at Croyde Bay, with a large number of people expected.
The force said people should choose swimming spots that have lifeguards patrolling and to "be aware of the increased risks" when swimming under the influence.
It also urged people to keep hydrated and to allow extra time for their journey.
Insp Rich Preston said: “Please be aware of the increased risks associated with swimming and alcohol consumption, such as impaired judgement, reduced co-ordination and reaction times.
"This can put you and others in danger whilst also increasing the demands on all emergency services.”
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.