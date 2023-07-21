A move to heat buildings in Worcester by harnessing the power of the River Severn would be a "big step forward" in decarbonising the city, a councillor says.

Up to £230,000 has been awarded to Worcester City Council to explore the possibility of creating a new underground "heat network".

Officials have said they are working towards making the city carbon-neutral by 2030.

In February, Worcestershire LEP said such a network could cost as much as £20m.