Dick Pym made three appearances for England during his footballing career

  • Richard Pym, known as Dick, lived in Topsham where he worked as a fisherman

  • He was scouted by Exeter City at the age of 18

  • He later went on to play for England and for Bolton Wanderers

A Devon footballer who played for England has been honoured in his hometown of Topsham with the unveiling of a blue plaque.

Richard Pym - known as Dick - born in 1893, was a goalkeeper for England in 1920s.

He was on the winning side for Bolton Wanderers in three FA Cup Finals at Wembley without conceding a single goal.

His grandson, Richard Pym, said he felt "immense pride" for this "wonderful human being".

Mr Pym was known locally as the "fisherman footballer"

He played for Exeter City, Bolton Wanderers, and Yeovil Town, as well as making three appearances for England.

Mr Pym worked as a fisherman in Topsham before his footballing career.

In 1911, aged 18, while playing for Topsham St Margaret’s AFC, he was scouted by Exeter City.

He signed with the club, on the condition he could go on fishing in the summer off-season, according to The Grecian Archive.

Mr Pym was a fisherman in based in Topsham both before and after his footballing career

He made his first team debut on 23 March 1912.

The archive said the "fisherman footballer" transferred to Bolton Wanderers in June 1921.

During his time at Bolton Wanderers, Mr Pym won three FA Cup medals in 1923, 1926 and 1929.

He did not concede a single goal in these three finals, a record to this day.

Mr Pym played for Bolton Wanderers in the 1929 FA Cup Final against Portsmouth, which Bolton won 2-0

He met Albert the Duke of York at the first FA Cup Final to be played at Wembley Stadium against West Ham United on 28 April 1923

Having made his England debut against Wales on 28 February 1925, aged 32, Mr Oym had completed his three-match England career when he returned to Wembley with Bolton for the 1926 FA Cup final against Manchester City.

After 301 league appearances for Bolton (and 35 in the FA Cup), and now thirty-seven, Mr Pym left the club in 1930 to play a season for Yeovil Town.

After retiring from football, the goalkeeper returned to Topsham, where he continued to fish "into his 80s", according his grandson Richard Pym.

Speaking before the unveiling, Richard Pym, said: "When I see this plaque unveiled later this morning, it will be one of immense pride and it's lovely that the town and the Exeter Civic Society are honouring a great man."

Mr Pym's grandson Richard said he was "immensely proud" of what his grandfather had achieved

After the end of his professional career Mr Pym moved back to Topsham, where he was born and grew up

Mr Pym died on 16 September 1988, aged 95, and was then the longest-lived England player.

