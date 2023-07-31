A Devon footballer who played for England has been honoured in his hometown of Topsham with the unveiling of a blue plaque.

Richard Pym - known as Dick - born in 1893, was a goalkeeper for England in 1920s.

He was on the winning side for Bolton Wanderers in three FA Cup Finals at Wembley without conceding a single goal.

His grandson, Richard Pym, said he felt "immense pride" for this "wonderful human being".