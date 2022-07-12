School pupils have helped to paint a colourful mural on the underside of a former canal bridge in Derby.

Derby City Council said the new artwork replaces a faded mural painted along the path off London Road in about 2008.

One side of the mural features circular, geometric shapes while the other side reflects the history and wildlife of the former canal path.

It was painted by Alvaston Park Friends, community volunteers and Year 6 pupils from Lakeside Primary School.