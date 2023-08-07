Bus services in a town have to improve because people's lives are being affected by late and cancelled services, its mayor says.

Lesley Millard, Mayor of Burnham on Sea, said a bus users group was set up to encourage more frequent use of public transport as part of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council's climate plan.

However, she said "we found to our trepidation there is no service that is any good to people".

First Bus South said they know there have been "service issues… and we're sorry for the impact this has had on local bus users".