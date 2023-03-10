Two plaques have been unveiled in Coventry to celebrate the history of 2-Tone music.

Sited at Coventry Railway Station, they mark the former locations of the Rocket pub and Horizon Studios, which played notable roles in the development of the scene.

The genre emerged out of Coventry in the 1970s, with the name coming from the record label founded by Jerry Dammers of The Specials in 1979.

The Selecter, Madness, The Beat and The Bodysnatchers were also on the label.