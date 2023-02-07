A police officer was thrown onto the bonnet of a car after being deliberately hit by a disqualified driver.

Reece Wales, 22, ploughed into Sgt Scott Sarson "at speed" as the officer walked towards his vehicle before hitting him and driving off.

South Yorkshire Police said Wales had been stopped moments earlier after he was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road in Sheffield on 2 September.

Wales, of North Hill Road, Sheffield was jailed for 15 months at Sheffield Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and driving whilst disqualified.