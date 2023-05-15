Road closed after tanker hits central reservation

Tanker being recoveredIncidents on Teesside and County Durham

The A19 northbound carriageway has been closed by police

The A19 northbound has been closed after a tanker crashed into a central reservation.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Wolviston, near Wynyard, at about 17:15 BST.

Cleveland Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

National Highways said the road was expected to reopen between 22:00 and 22:15 BST.

A diversion has been put in place.

