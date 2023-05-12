Dangerous driving arrest after car hits building
A man has been arrested after the car he was driving hit a trailer and a building, injuring his passengers.
It happened at the Stoneholme Industrial Estate, Stoneholme Road, Crawshawbooth, just after midnight, Lancashire Police said.
The 21-year-old, from Crawshawbooth, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.
A male passenger in his 20s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
A second male passenger in his 20s suffered a less serious head injury, while the driver suffered minor injuries, the force said.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
