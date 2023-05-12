A man has been arrested after the car he was driving hit a trailer and a building, injuring his passengers.

It happened at the Stoneholme Industrial Estate, Stoneholme Road, Crawshawbooth, just after midnight, Lancashire Police said.

The 21-year-old, from Crawshawbooth, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

A male passenger in his 20s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.