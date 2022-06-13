An investigation has been launched after a gunman opened fire on a house in Leeds.

Armed police were called to the Eastwood Gardens area of Swarcliffe at about 15:25 BST on Sunday to reports of shots being fired.

Nobody was injured in the incident but a window at the property was damaged.

A forensic examination found the damage was "consistent with a shotgun having been fired," West Yorkshire Police said.

As part of the investigation, armed officers searched an address in Rosgill Drive shortly before 20:00, the force added

Det Supt Emma Winfield said: “The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances and to trace and arrest those responsible.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

