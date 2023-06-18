Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a vehicle body repair garage.

A number of vehicles were also involved in the blaze at Llambed Business Park in Lampeter, Ceredigion.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene after Sunday's callout at about 10:05 BST.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a single storey building and garage were "heavily affected" and "numerous vehicles inside and outside the garage were impacted".