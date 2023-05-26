Government intervention in children's services once branded a "national disgrace" has come to an end.

The Department for Education (DfE) has been monitoring improvements in Birmingham for 10 years after children in the council's care came to serious harm.

However after Ofsted rated Birmingham Children's Trust as "good" in April the government said it was "delighted" with the changes.

Councillor Karen McCarthy said it was "a significant milestone and testament to the hard work of everyone across the Trust and council".