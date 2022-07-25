A 15-year-old boy has died after the motorbike he was travelling on crashed into a lamp post.

Three motorbikes were being driven on Temple Newsam Road in Leeds at about 21:15 BST on Sunday when one of them left the road, police said.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second 15-year-old boy, who officers believed was riding on the same bike, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

