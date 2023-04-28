Man jailed for child rape and catalogue of abuse
At a glance
Gerald Glancy regularly recorded sexualised conversations with children "over web chats" and raped a child at his home
He made 47,000 indecent images of children and continued to offend after he was first arrested
Greater Manchester Police said Glancy was "the worst kind of offender"
A "prolific sexual predator" who raped a child and abused multiple other children in his home has been jailed.
Gerald Glancy from Rochdale admitted a catalogue of offences, including rape, sexual activity with a child and causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 85-year-old had exploited his victims' "vulnerability without any thought to the impact his abuse may have on them".
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the court heard about Glancy's "horrific sexual abuse" of 24 young victims.
A CPS representative said between October 2018 and June 2022, Glancy was regularly engaging in sexualised conversations with children "over web chats", which he then recorded.
During those conversations, he incited them to engage in sexual activity, whilst he himself engaged in a sexual act.
They said Glancy had also been abusing children in his home and several devices were recovered by GMP from his address which contained still and moving photographs of Glancy engaging in sexual activity with children.
'Sickening'
GMP said Glancy admitted possessing indecent images of children after being arrested in February 2021 and "was therefore breaching a previous sexual prevention order".
The force said it seized four mobile telephones, five hard drives, five flash drives and two cameras.
The CPS said the devices were sent for forensic analysis, but Glancy "continued to engage with children over web chat and committed further offences".
GMP said officers returned to Glancy's home in June 2022, "based on intelligence received by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children", and found a further five unauthorised devices.
They said Glancy admitted making more than 47,000 images of children, taking at least 200 "category C" images and distributing two "category A" images.
Speaking after sentencing, Alex Mann said Glancy was such "a prolific sexual predator" that it had not been possible to identify all of his victims.
"The abuse he subjected children to was sickening," he said.
"He exploited their vulnerability without any thought to the impact his abuse may have on them."
Det Ch Insp Suzanne Keenaghan added that those who had provided "valuable support" in the case should be commended for their bravery.
"We know it’s been an extremely harrowing time for them," she said.
"Glancy is the worst kind of offender and we are pleased that this predator is no longer on the streets and will not be able to hurt children ever again."
