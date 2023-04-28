A "prolific sexual predator" who raped a child and abused multiple other children in his home has been jailed.

Gerald Glancy from Rochdale admitted a catalogue of offences, including rape, sexual activity with a child and causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 85-year-old had exploited his victims' "vulnerability without any thought to the impact his abuse may have on them".

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.