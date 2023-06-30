Line painters in Cornwall have fixed a mistake on one of the roads in the region.

A "No Entry" sign painted on a road in Lostwithiel had the letter N painted the wrong way round.

The area's Liberal Democrat councillor Colin Martin said "you could see straight away something was very wrong" on the junction of Parade Street and North Street.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said the team were "made aware of the error" on Thursday and "resolved the matter immediately".