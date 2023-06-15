Two drivers have been seriously injured after their vehicles crashed head on in Worcestershire.

It is believed a grey VW Golf was deliberately driven in the wrong direction at speed on the M5 when it collided with a Mercedes van, police said.

The crash happened northbound between junctions six and seven near Worcester shortly before 10:45 BST on Wednesday.

The driver of the Golf remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition, said police.

The other suffered leg and chest injuries, and was also taken to hospital.

West Mercia Police is asking for witnesses to come forward.