Residents concerned about rats feasting on uncollected rubbish are calling for yellow lines on their estate in a bid to stop parked cars from preventing regular bin collections.

People on the Bates Estate, in Moulsecoomb, Brighton, have regularly reported missed refuse collections to Cityclean, the council’s rubbish service, only to be told that cars were blocking the streets, preventing bin lorries from gaining access, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A Brighton and Hove City Council housing management panel report said that as a result residents wanted double yellow lines on the estate.

Cityclean manager Melissa Francis said she would ask the council’s highways department about the lines.