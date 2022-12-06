A man has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years for murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying.

Stephen Povey, 37, died after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year.

Warren Atkinson, 41, from the town, was convicted of murder after a nine-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

The judge gave the minimum term as part of the mandatory life sentence for murder.