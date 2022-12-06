Police have appealed for information after a convicted robber failed to return to an open prison in Derbyshire.

James Urquhart did not return to HMP Sudbury after a period of leave on a temporary release on Sunday 4 December.

The 36-year-old was jailed for four years in July 2021.

D﻿erbyshire Police said he had links to the Hull area and asked anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact the force.